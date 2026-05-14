VA Long Beach receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2026

Long Beach, CA - The VA Long Beach Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Long Beach in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Updates infrastructure – including electrical and communications – to prepare VA Long Beach for a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which stores health information and tracks all aspects of patient care.

Updates infrastructure – including electrical and communications – to prepare VA Long Beach for a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which stores health information and tracks all aspects of patient care. Building 46 East Safety Improvement

Creates a new shade structure for the P.I.E.R. Center, which offers wellness and recovery services for Veterans with mental illness, and enhances safety through physical building improvements including new security cameras, improved drainage, upgraded windows, and a new exterior drinking fountain/bottle filler unit.

Creates a new shade structure for the P.I.E.R. Center, which offers wellness and recovery services for Veterans with mental illness, and enhances safety through physical building improvements including new security cameras, improved drainage, upgraded windows, and a new exterior drinking fountain/bottle filler unit. Radiology Impact Project

Temporarily relocates imaging and administrative rooms to minimize Veteran impact in preparation for a major Radiology Department and interventional radiology room renovation project.

“This funding allows VA Long Beach to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Southern California,” said Medical Center Director Walt C. Dannenberg.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: