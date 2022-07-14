VA Long Beach to Host Mega Hiring Fair

PRESS RELEASE

July 14, 2022

Long Beach , CA — VA Long Beach Healthcare System will be holding a large-scale hiring fair on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill up to 280 positions throughout the medical center.

Positions available include Certified Nursing Assistant, Registered Nurse, Licensed Vocational Nurse, Medical Support Assistant, Food Service Workers, Cooks and Housekeeping Aids.

Attendees who are selected will have the opportunity to walk out of the hiring fair with a tentative job offer, pending a drug screen and background check. This is an immediate-hire event, meaning the initial steps of the hiring process to include labs, an occupational health screen and fingerprinting will take place on the spot.

Applicants are encouraged to walk-in with their resume, two forms of identification (one being a state-issued form of photo identification), proof of vaccination, and knowledge of the residences they have been in for the last 5 years.

Walk-In applicants will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

VA Long Beach Healthcare System is one of the many VA facilities across the nation hosting large-scale hiring fair events to recruit high-quality employees.

WHAT: VA Long Beach Hiring Fair

WHEN: Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: VA Long Beach Healthcare System, Learning Center Auditorium (Bldg. 165), 5901 East Seventh St. Long Beach, CA 90822