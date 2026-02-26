VA Long Beach upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Long Beach, CA - VA Long Beach today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Long Beach improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Upgrade Central Chiller Plant and DDC Controls

Enhances HVAC efficiency and reliability, ensuring consistent indoor comfort for Veterans and staff while reducing energy costs and improving system performance.

Enhances HVAC efficiency and reliability, ensuring consistent indoor comfort for Veterans and staff while reducing energy costs and improving system performance. AJP Upgrade 12KV Main Primary Switchgear

Improves power distribution and emergency backup capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted critical services for Veterans during outages or maintenance.

Improves power distribution and emergency backup capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted critical services for Veterans during outages or maintenance. Replace Domestic Water Pump and Generator

Replaces aging infrastructure to maintain safe, sanitary water conditions and reliable water supply for Veteran care facilities, reducing risk of contamination and service disruptions.

Replaces aging infrastructure to maintain safe, sanitary water conditions and reliable water supply for Veteran care facilities, reducing risk of contamination and service disruptions. Standby Power Switchgear Reconfiguration

Optimizes emergency power systems to ensure critical medical equipment and life-safety systems remain operational during power interruptions, safeguarding Veteran health and safety.

Optimizes emergency power systems to ensure critical medical equipment and life-safety systems remain operational during power interruptions, safeguarding Veteran health and safety. Radiology Impact Project Move Ultrasound, DEXA scan & Admin to Bldg 2

Renovates over 3,500 sq. ft. to maintain uninterrupted access to essential diagnostic services like bone density testing and ultrasound during major construction, ensuring continuity of care for Veterans.

Renovates over 3,500 sq. ft. to maintain uninterrupted access to essential diagnostic services like bone density testing and ultrasound during major construction, ensuring continuity of care for Veterans. Athletic Field Rehab Support

Restores athletic facilities to promote physical rehabilitation, wellness, and recreational opportunities for Veterans, supporting holistic health and recovery.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Long Beach to achieve that goal,” said VA Long Beach Medical Center Director Walt Dannenberg, FACHE. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Stephen Dagadakis at stamatios.dagadakis@va.gov or .