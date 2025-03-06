MOVE! Weight management program

How to join the MOVE! program

Join MOVE! and lose weight by calling and requesting enrollment in MOVE! Orientation.

MOVE! can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage you weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

Improve your quality of life, and even live longer

Reduce health risks

Prevent for reverse certain diseases

While not part of MOVE!, VA also offers weight management medicines. This option can be helpful when used along lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these medicines.

VA also offers weight management surgery, getting started with MOVE! is the first step toward surgery pathway. Talk with your health care team to learn if surgery is right for you.

Sessions/groups available