MOVE! Weight management program
MOVE! is the VA’s national weight management program. MOVE!’s core components—the combination of behavioral strategies, nutrition changes, and increased physical activity to promote weight loss—are easy to follow and based on the latest nutrition science. MOVE! program is lead by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists who are trained nutrition experts in weight loss.
How to join the MOVE! program
Join MOVE! and lose weight by calling
MOVE! can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage you weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- Improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- Reduce health risks
- Prevent for reverse certain diseases
While not part of MOVE!, VA also offers weight management medicines. This option can be helpful when used along lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these medicines.
VA also offers weight management surgery, getting started with MOVE! is the first step toward surgery pathway. Talk with your health care team to learn if surgery is right for you.
Sessions/groups available
MOVE! Orientation Session (1st Step)
This group session is the first step in joining the MOVE! program.
- One time, 60-miniute group session.
- Session provides general nutrition principles for successful weight management.
- Topics include: Meal spacing and timing, Healthy Plate Method, snack ideas, and calories from beverages.
MOVE! Group Series (2nd step)
14-weekly group sessions lead by the MOVE! interdisciplinary team, which includes: Registered Dietitians, Kinesiotherapists, and Mental Health providers.
- Group sessions available a on various times and days.
- Sessions are 60–minutes in length
- Topics include: Time management and goal setting, portion control, lifestyle change, physical activity, meal planning and preparation, eating out and healthful nutrition.
- MOVE! Veteran Workbook will be provided as a guide, with goal setting and progress check-ins at each session.
After MOVE! Group Series
MOVE! Kinesiotherapy (KT) Exercise Program: Exercise instruction for weight loss provided by MOVE! Registered KT providers.
- Must complete MOVE! Group series for eligibility
MOVE! Support Group
MOVE! Support Group: Monthly video sessions that provide additional instruction and weight loss support after 14-week series.
Bariatric Surgery
- Weight loss surgery is permanent and non-reversible tool to achieve meaningful weight loss.
- Must complete MOVE! Group series, and discuss with MOVE! Dietitians to determine eligibility.