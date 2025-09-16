Seasonal Vaccination

Flu Vaccine

Flu vaccines are available for enrolled Veterans starting September 16th, 2025, in all clinics and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Who is eligible for flu shots?

All enrolled Veterans over Age 18

Standard dose vaccines are recommended for everyone age 18-64.

Adjuvanted vaccines are recommended for everyone age 65 and older.

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about vaccine information for adults from the CDC.

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID vaccines are not currently available at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System. We are awaiting CDC recommendations for the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines. More information to follow.

VA Long Beach Vaccination Center location and hours

Drop-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Please call between 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to schedule or ask for a vaccine at your next appointment starting September 16th, 2025

Building 164, 3rd Floor, Conference Room 328

Open: Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Closed: for lunch daily from noon to 1:00 p.m. and on all Federal Holidays.

Can Veterans get free flu and/or COVID-19 vaccines in the community?

Yes! Before you go, please do the following:

Locate an in-network pharmacy or call for assistance if needed. Verify eligibility before using pharmacy benefits. Call to make sure the pharmacy offers free vaccines to Veterans. Bring billing information. Bring your Veterans ID card.

Yes, it is safe to get flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time.



Thank you for your service. We are committed to your health and safety.