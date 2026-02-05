She provides operational and clinical leadership across five CBOCs, overseeing 21 Patient Aligned Care Teams caring for nearly 20,000 Veterans.

In addition to her local leadership role, Dr. Salty serves in VISN and national capacities focused on population health, performance analytics, and system improvement efforts. She currently chairs the VHA Office of Primary Care Measurement & Analytics Sub-Council and has led the VISN-wide mailed FIT colorectal cancer screening program, which was recognized with the VISN 22 Clinical HeRO award for its impact and results, along with other automation efforts supporting chronic disease management, provider productivity, and patient experience resulting in significant and sustained performance improvement.

Dr. Salty is a graduate of the VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program and Harvard Medical School’s Executive Education program in AI in Healthcare. She is passionate about aligning data, technology, and frontline operations to support access, quality, and Veteran experience.