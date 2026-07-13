VA Long Beach Sharks Bring Back Much More than Gold Medals from National Veterans Golden Age Games

This year, the Long Beach Sharks – a team of Veterans organized through VA Long Beach – delivered at the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa, Florida, returning home with seven gold medals, five silver medals, three bronze medals, and six ribbons.

Yet, if you ask the Veterans who participated, they’ll tell you the real prize wasn’t the medals. It was the camaraderie, positivity, and love of sport that mattered most.

Now in its 40th year, the Golden Age Games has become VA’s premier demonstration of how sports, fitness, and wellness support rehabilitation for Veterans age 55 and older. Decades of VA research and clinical experience reinforce what many athletes already know – sports help participants manage weight, improve chronic conditions, reduce stress, and rebuild confidence through active engagement and shared connection.

VA Long Beach has been part of the Games for more than 25 years. During that time, the Long Beach Sharks have embodied the event’s “Fitness for Life” mission. This year, the Sharks competed across all three divisions: ambulatory, wheelchair, and visually impaired.

Among the participants was U.S. Army Veteran Judi Rivera, whose involvement marked a milestone in her return to sports – something that had always been meaningful to her. Encouraged by VA Long Beach Recreational Therapist Jessica Avila, Judi started with VA’s Winter Sports Clinic, where she explored skiing, curling, and sled hockey. It didn’t take long for her competitive spirit to spark again. “I’ve always liked sports. I ran cross country for the Army,” she said. “Jessica encouraged me to participate in the Golden Age Games, and I’m so glad she did.”

In Tampa, Judi competed in boccia, shuffleboard, table tennis, and one of her personal favorites – cornhole. “I couldn’t even hit the board for the longest time,” she said with a laugh. “So I bought beanbags and I had concrete at home. I didn't even have to buy the board – I just measured off [on the concrete] with some tape and kept throwing the beanbags. … and I did really well here.”

In addition to their individual preparation, members of the Sharks trained together twice a week. During their training sessions, Veterans encouraged each other and shared tips about ways to participate in sports, such as how it was possible to bowl in a wheelchair.

“Beyond competition, the Games provide opportunities for Veterans to build connections and reconnect every year,” said Jessica Avila. “They inspire Veterans to live the ‘Fitness for Life’ mission year‑round by staying active and embracing new challenges.”

For Judi, the Sharks provided exactly that. “We’re very encouraging as a team… there’s great camaraderie among us,” she said.

And as the Sharks return home, they carry more than medals – they carry renewed confidence, new friendships, strengthened well‑being, and motivation to keep living active, healthy lives.

For more information about how to participate, email Jessica.Avila@va.gov.