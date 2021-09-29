 Skip to Content
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center campus map (JPG)

Directions

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822-5201
Intersection: 7th Street and Palm Road
Coordinates: 33°46'31.32"N 118°7'11.83"W

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center campus map (PDF) (PDF)
