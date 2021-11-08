 Skip to Content

Neuropsychology Practicum Program

Psychology Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System includes a part time practicum program focused on neuropsychology training.

The Neuropsychology Practicum Program at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System accepts applications from psychology doctoral students from the following programs:

  1. Fuller Theological Seminary, School of Psychology
  2. Loma Linda University (LLU)
  3. Pepperdine University
  4. Rosemead School of Psychology/Biola University
  5. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
  6. University of Southern California (USC).


We will offer 2-3 neuropsychology practicum positions for the 2022-2023 training year.

Program Brochure (PDF)

Application Due Date

January 21, 2022

Point of Contact

 

Christine Kim Ph.D.

Associate Director, Neuropsychology Training

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5604

Email: Christine.Kim@va.gov

Stacy Reger Ph.D.

Director, Psychology Doctoral Programs

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5604

Email: Stacy.Reger@va.gov

Last updated: