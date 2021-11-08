Neuropsychology Practicum Program
Psychology Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System includes a part time practicum program focused on neuropsychology training.
The Neuropsychology Practicum Program at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System accepts applications from psychology doctoral students from the following programs:
- Fuller Theological Seminary, School of Psychology
- Loma Linda University (LLU)
- Pepperdine University
- Rosemead School of Psychology/Biola University
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- University of Southern California (USC).
We will offer 2-3 neuropsychology practicum positions for the 2022-2023 training year.
Application Due Date
January 21, 2022
Point of Contact
Christine Kim Ph.D.
Associate Director, Neuropsychology Training
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5604
Email: Christine.Kim@va.gov
Stacy Reger Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Doctoral Programs
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5604
Email: Stacy.Reger@va.gov