The Neuropsychology Practicum Program at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System accepts applications from psychology doctoral students from the following programs:

Fuller Theological Seminary, School of Psychology Loma Linda University (LLU) Pepperdine University Rosemead School of Psychology/Biola University University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) University of Southern California (USC).



We will offer 2-3 neuropsychology practicum positions for the 2022-2023 training year.