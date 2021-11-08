Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at VA Long Beach Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. We received full re-accreditation in 2019, as well as specialty accreditation in Clinical Neuropsychology in 2018 and specialty accreditation in Rehabilitation Psychology in 2020.
Prior to the start of fellowship, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. Our Psychology Fellowship Program will offer training in five areas for the 2021-2022 year:
- Advanced Mental Health Inter-professional Education
- Women’s Mental Health & Trauma
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Rehabilitation Psychology
- Clinical Neuropsychology
Application Due Date
December 6, 2021 (Neuro)
December 15, 2021
Point of Contact
Andrea Scott Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Postdoctoral Programs
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5604
Email: Andrea.Scott@va.gov