Practicum Program
Psychology Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System includes a part time practicum program focused on generalist training.
The Practicum Program at VA Long Beach Healthcare System accepts applications from psychology doctoral students from the following programs:
- Fuller Theological Seminary, School of Psychology
- Loma Linda University (LLU)
- Pepperdine University
- Rosemead School of Psychology/Biola University
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- University of Southern California (USC).
We will offer up to 6 practicum positions for the 2022-2023 training year.
Application Due Date
January 21, 2022
Point of Contact
Grace Kim Ph.D.
Associate Director, Predoctoral Training
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5604
Email: Grace.Kim8@va.gov