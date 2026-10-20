Social Work Allied Health Professional Trainees (Interns)

Expectations for Social Work Trainees at VA:

Give 100% to the Veterans you serve, the VA, and your assigned practicum area.

Follow through with assignments and responsibilities.

Consider the VA as your employer.

Professional attire and behavior are expected.

Be self-motivated and open to learning.

Attend/Complete all required training courses and student intern meetings.

Program information

Eligibility requirements

Checklist for Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) Training at VA Facilities (Am I Eligible?)

VA social work training

VA Long Beach offers comprehensive social work internship experiences. Visit the Social Work Student Internship Programs page for more information.

Hours of operation are business hours Monday through Friday with up to 8 hours shifts available per day.

VA Long Beach offers a stipend for up to 600 hours of training.

Clinical skills

Assessment, Diagnosis, Clinical Case Management, Treatment Planning, Discharge Planning, Referral, and Supportive Therapy.

Contact information