Veterans' Information Session in Scottsburg, IN

Meet with Tammy Yarbrough, Veterans Outreach Program specialist at the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and other representatives from the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs to discuss eligibility and enrollment, mental health services, voluntary services, compensation/pension related to service-connected disabilities and other available services.

Where: 108 S Main St, Scottsburg, IN 47170

When: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.