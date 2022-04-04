Robley Rex VAMC 7th Annual Pride Fest
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Outdoor Tent under the VA Water Tower
- Cost
- Free
The Robley Rex VA 7th Annual Pride Fest celebrates our LGBTQ+ community and builds connections among Veterans, their families, staff, and the larger community. This year's pride fest will feature: DJ TK, light refreshments, health resource information, VA swag, panel speakers to share education information, and personal stories.