Women Veterans Go to Waterfront Wednesday

What: An evening of music, laughs and camaraderie with fellow Veterans and members of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Women Veterans Healthcare Program

Who is performing? Moon Taxi, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

Why: We all deserve to have fun in the company of great people

When: July 27, 2022, from 6-9:00 p.m.

Where: Meet near Big Four Bridge pedestrian entrance (Louisville side). We will be holding a red, white, and blue “We Salute You” sign. We will walk from Big Four Bridge to Waterfront Park no later than 6:30 p.m.

What to bring: Blanket and/or lawn chair, snacks

What to know: The Women Veterans Program will provide water bottles. The event is rain or shine. RSVPs are welcomed, but not required. Pets are not permitted at Waterfront Wednesday.

For questions about this event, please contact Emily Watts, Women Veterans Program Manager, at 502-287-6050 or visit https://ourwaterfront.org/frequently-asked-questions/