Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

American Red Cross Blood Drive

BLOOD DRIVE

When:

Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

West Entrance

Cost:

Free

We're seeking volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help us save lives! On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, we will be hosting a blood drive along with the Kentucky Red Cross at the West Entrance of the Robley Rex VAMC from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Click here to register: blood.org/give.html/find-drive . Use code LOUVA to register. 

With limited availability, be sure to register before you arrive!

Participants will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

