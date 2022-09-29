American Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
West Entrance
Cost:
Free
We're seeking volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help us save lives! On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, we will be hosting a blood drive along with the Kentucky Red Cross at the West Entrance of the Robley Rex VAMC from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Click here to register: blood.org/give.html/find-drive . Use code LOUVA to register.
With limited availability, be sure to register before you arrive!
Participants will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.