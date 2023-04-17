Veterans Public Town Hall

When: Tue. May 9, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Gen. George Patton Museum 4554 Fayette Ave. Fort Knox , KY Cost: Free

Please join Dr. Beverly Frye as she discusses this historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. In addition to enrolling new Veterans for healthcare, the goal of this meeting is to provide a comprehensive overview of the PACT Act for Veterans and what their next steps should be.

About the PACT Act:

The law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. The legislation:

· Extends the eligibility period for VA hospital care, medical services, and nursing home care for combat veterans who served after September 11, 2001, and are toxic-exposed veterans, including those who did not enroll to receive VA care during the eligibility period.

· Adds more than twenty new presumptive conditions for burn pit and other toxic exposures.

· Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure,

· Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and

· Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures.