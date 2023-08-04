August Hiring Event

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., we will be hosting a hiring event that will include on-the-spot interviews and the opportunity to complete initial on-boarding tasks. Please bring copies of your resume. We will be hiring for the following positions in the following area:

Sleep Center

The Robley Rex VAMC Sleep Center is looking for highly motivated, enthusiastic Sleep Technologists!

We offer a special salary rate ranging from $63,108 to $82,045 along with a comprehensive compensation and benefits package.

The Medical Instrument Technician (MIT) – Polysomnographer will utilize his/her sleep medicine skills and knowledge to provide direct patient care in the sleep center. Duties may include Polysomnography (Sleep studies), home sleep testing, patient set-up, follow-up, initiation of durable medical equipment, as well as patient care, and education, etc. He/she will work collaboratively with the patient care team. The incumbent will need to have the knowledge, skills, and ability to perform both basic and complex therapeutic procedures for adult and geriatric patients in an outpatient sleep center setting.

Those qualified and interested in employment as a MIT are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call Human Resources at 502-287-5863.

QUALIFICATIONS

The incumbent must have an active clinical provider Basic Life Support Certification (BLS)

Certification as a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist (RPSGT) through the Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists (BPPT) is highly desirable.

Polysomnographic Technologist shall have a minimum of one (1) year as RPSGT with experience within the last two (2) years, conducting sleep studies in a patient care setting including, PAP clinic, home studies, and one (1) year scoring sleep studies is highly desirable.

Pharmacy

Come practice at the top of your license at the Louisville VA Healthcare System!

Pharmacists may be eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP).

A one-year 10% retention incentive has been approved for pharmacy technicians after their first 90 days of employment.

Those qualified and interested in employment as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Clinical Pharmacist, or Pharmacy Technician are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call Human Resources at 502-287-5863.

Qualifications GS-0661-06/07 Pharmacy Technicians – national certification from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) GS-0660-12 Inpatient Pharmacist – Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy and active licensure in any US State or Territory. Inpatient pharmacy experience preferred. GS-0660-13 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners - Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy and active licensure in any US State or Territory. PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 residency in a related specialty area preferred. Board certification preferred.

Salary Rate GS-0661-06/07 $49,456 to 71443 GS-0660-12 Inpatient Pharmacist $130,552 to 169,718 GS-0660-13 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners $138,402 to $169,718



We have benefits and incentives designed for your success. Get started in an engaging new role that builds on your strengths and experience and allows you to serve our Nation’s heroes. The VA also provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

Social Work

The Robley Rex VAMC is looking for Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs).

We offer a salary rate ranging from $57,118 to 107,680 along with a comprehensive compensation and benefits package.

GS 9/11 57,118 to 89,835

GS 12 82,830 to 107,680

Those qualified and interested in employment as a LCSW are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call Human Resources at 502-287-5863

The following are the minimum qualifications need to be a LCSW at the Robley Rex VAMC.