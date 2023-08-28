PACT Act Information Meeting
Thu, October 24, 2023, 5:30pm - 7:00pm EDT
Full event description
Who: Open to the public
What: Join Dr. Beverly Frye as she discusses the expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act. We will have health care providers on-hand to provide PACT Act screening - a 5-10 minute series of questions. The Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on hand to address questions related to claims. In addition to discussing expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act, we will have staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care and the Women Veterans program on hand to discuss their services. If you know a Veteran not already enrolled in the VA to receive health care, this is a great opportunity to bring them and get them the care they've earned.
La Grange, KY