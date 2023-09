Virtual Tai Chi/Qui Gong Classes

The Louisville VA Whole Heath Team invites you to join us for Virtual Tai Chi/Qi Gong Classes

When: Every Thursday, 12:15 PM – 1:45 PM

The classes are FREE.

Breathe - Move - Stretch - Relax

Improves overall health and wellness. This gentle form of exercise helps maintain strength, flexibility, and balance. You can do it while standing or sitting.

The Classes are Virtual through VA Video Connect (VVC)

Registration is required. Phone 502-287-5655 or email: vhalouveteranswholehealth@va.gov

