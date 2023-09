The Whole Health Team invites you to join us for Virtual Hatha Yoga Classes. These are FREE and offered every Wednesday, 9AM-10:30AM.

Hatha Yoga is an active class for people of all yoga levels. Using body positions, breathing & meditation to help you develop a sound, health body & a clear, peaceful mind.

Classes are Virtual and offered through VA Video Connect (VVC)

Registration required. Phone 502-287-5655 or email: vhalouveteranswholehealth@va.gov

