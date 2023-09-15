PACT Act Information Meeting Oct. 24th

Join Dr. Beverly Frye as she discusses the expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act. We will have health care providers on-hand to provide PACT Act screening - a 5-10 minute series of questions. The Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on hand to address questions related to claims. In addition to discussing expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act, we will also have staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Schedulers, TES Navigators from Compensation and Pension for Toxic Exposure screening, VBA (Veterans Benefit Admin), and KDVA (Ky Dept of Veterans Affairs). If you know a Veteran not already enrolled in the VA to receive health care, this is a great opportunity to bring them and get them the care they've earned.