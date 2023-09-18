Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Room E005.
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
The Louisville VA will be hosting the Red Cross for a Blood Drive on October 4th from 8 AM until 4 PM
The Drive will be located in room E005 which is located near the West Entrance.
The Drive will be located in room E005 which is located near the West Entrance.