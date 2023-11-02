Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Taking Charge of My Life and Health - Online Class

When:

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a longer-term group program where Veterans can delve deeper into self-exploration of areas in their lives they wish to enhance and to create SMART goals with actions steps that will help them attain these goals.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health is offered FREE Virtually through VA Video Connect (VVC). To register for this class, please call (502)287-5655 or e-mail: VHALOUVeteransWholeHealth@va.gov

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: