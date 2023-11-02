Taking Charge of My Life and Health - Online Class

Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a longer-term group program where Veterans can delve deeper into self-exploration of areas in their lives they wish to enhance and to create SMART goals with actions steps that will help them attain these goals.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health is offered FREE Virtually through VA Video Connect (VVC). To register for this class, please call (502)287-5655 or e-mail: VHALOUVeteransWholeHealth@va.gov

