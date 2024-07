When: Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: West Entrance 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Robley Rex VAMC ADA Anniversary and Disability Pride Event

July 26, 2024 is the 34th Anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Join us for Information, Veteran Art, Music, and Refreshments.



Presented by the Disability SEP Committee.

