January Veterans Public Town Hall (Louisville, KY)

This event is open to the public, and we invite anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our goal is to provide updates on all the exciting things happening at Robley Rex VA Medical Center, opportunities to engage with benefit and specialty coordinators, and gather feedback from our Veterans on ways to enhance healthcare delivery.

We will have dedicated staff members from Enrollment and Eligibility, Geriatrics, Homeless Veterans Program, Vocational Rehabilitation, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care, Women Veterans program, KDVA (KY Dept. of Veterans Affairs), and the Veteran Benefit Admin available to answer questions and offer assistance.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with our Veteran community and make a difference. See you there!