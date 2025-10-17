We would like to extend an invitation to our monthly Veterans Public Town Hall event. This event is open to the public and we encourage anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our aim is to provide updates on all things happening at the VA, opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators, and solicit feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve healthcare delivery.



We will have staff members from Enrollment and Eligibility, Homeless Veterans Program, Vocational Rehabilitation, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care, Women Veterans program, and the KDVA (KY Dept. of Veterans Affairs). available to answer questions and provide assistance.



When: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET



Where: Town Hall @ American Legion Post 113| 1251 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701