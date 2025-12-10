Public Veterans Town Hall Event Hosted By Robley Rex VA Medical Center



At VFW Post 1170 in Louisville, KY

Our goal is to provide an opportunity for Veterans to engage with VA leadership and to provide feedback on ways to improve the delivery of Veterans’ health care services. Resource tables and staff members will also be available to provide valuable information on a variety of VA programs to include:



• Eligibility/Enrollment



• Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)



• Caregiver Support



• Community Care



• Women Veterans Health



• Suicide Prevention



• Homeless Veterans Program



• My HealtheVet and Telehealth



• Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA)