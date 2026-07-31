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Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Louisville health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

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Clare Wahl PhD

Care Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone:

Amee Ramsey DSW, LCSW

Care Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone:

Courtney Wallace LCSW

Care Coordinator

VA Louisville health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Louisville health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Mental health care
  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services to include HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • MOVE Healthy Living
  • Substance Use Treatment

  • Nicotine and Tobacco Use Treatment

     

Policies and practices to know

The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses and domestic partners.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Louisville maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. There are established procedures for changing your legal information with the VA Privacy Officer.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Louisville health care and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Louisville health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

Last updated: 