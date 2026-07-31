Veteran Care Coordinator

Care we provide at VA Louisville health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Mental health care

Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services to include HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)

MOVE Healthy Living

Substance Use Treatment

Nicotine and Tobacco Use Treatment

Policies and practices to know

The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses and domestic partners.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Louisville maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. There are established procedures for changing your legal information with the VA Privacy Officer.