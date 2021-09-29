Louisville health care - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
From Interstate-64 East, exit to I-71 North (Exit 6). Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn Right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.
From the east
From I-64 West, exit on I-265 North (Gene Synder Expressway). Continue on the Gene Synder Expressway and exit onto I-71 South. Continue on I-71 South to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn Left onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.
From the north (I-71)
Travel I-71 South to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn left onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.
From the north (Indiana)
From I-65 South, exit from the Kennedy Bridge onto I-71 North. Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.
From the south
From I-65 South, exit to I-71 North (Exit 137). Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Robley Rex VA Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206-1433
Intersection:
Zorn Avenue and Bill Country Club Road
Coordinates:
38°16'14.26"N 85°41'50.35"W