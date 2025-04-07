High Water Road Closures
PRESS RELEASE
April 7, 2025
Louisville , KY — As updates are available, any road closures will be added to the below list. High water levels remain possible even for roads that are not listed. Drivers are urged to check goky.ky.gov for traffic conditions before traveling.
List of roads in District 5 impacted by high water and/or mudslides:
Please note this list only includes state routes.
Flooded roads added throughout the day will be listed as NEW. Roads in which water has receded are listed below as 𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥 and will then be removed from the list during the next update.
***Please visit GoKY.ky.gov for road closure locations as well as real-time traffic information.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- - NEW – The I-71 South off-ramp to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2) is closed due to flooding.
- The I-64 West off-ramp to 3rd Street/River Road/Downtown (Exit 5B) is closed due to flooding.
BULLITT COUNTY
- KY 434 (Coleburg Road) will be closed from mile point 0.9 to mile point 1.2 (near the Main Street intersection) due to high water.
- KY 2237 (Salt River Road) is closed between mile points 0.1 to 0.7 due to high water.
- KY 2723 (Raymond Road) is closed between mile points 0.1 and 2.8 due to high water.
- KY 480C (Cedar Grove Road) is closed between mile points 0.1 and 1.0 due to high water.
- KY 61 is closed between mile points 0.1 and 2.0, mile points 9.0 and 11.0, and between mile points 13.9 and 14.5 due to high water.
- KY 1442 (Ridge Road/Clarks Lane) is closed between mile points 0.0 and 7.5 due to high water.
- KY 44 (Shepherdsville Road) is closed between mile markers 9 and 10 (near Pitts Point Road) due to high water.
- KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) is closed between mile points 2.1 and 3.2 (near the David Arnold Memorial Bridge) due to high water.
- KY 480 (Cedar Grove Road) is closed between mile markers 10 and 11 (between Woodsdale Road and Grigsby Lane) due to high water.
OLDHAM COUNTY
- - NEW – KY 3222 (Rose Island Road) is closed at Spring Drive from mile point 0.9 to mile point 1.6 due to high water.
- KY 22 is down to one lane near mile marker 12 due to a slide. A temporary traffic signal is directing motorists through the area.
- KY 524 is closed between mile markers 5 and 6 due to high water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- KY 1900 (Peaks Mill Road) is closed between mile points 2.5 and 3.3 (near KY 2822/Steadmantown Lane) due to high water.
- KY 1262 (Sullivan Lane) is closed between mile points 8.7 and 8.8 (near KY 1707/Peaks Mill Road) due to high water.
- KY 1263 (Big Eddy Road) is closed at mile point 3.0 due to high water.
- KY 1689 (Switzer Road) is closed between mile points 3.3 and 3.5 (near KY 1262/Jones Lane) due to high water.
SHELBY COUNTY
- No road closures at this time
SPENCER COUNTY
- KY 48 (Highgrove Road) is closed between mile points 3.3 and 4.2 (between Hickman Lane and KY 623/Lilly Pike) due to high water.
- KY 1169 (Plum Ridge Road) is closed between mile points 0.2 and 0.5 (near the KY 1060 intersection) due to high water.
- KY 652 (Little Union Road) is closed between mile points 3.5 and 4.0 (near Simpson Creek) due to high water.
- KY 623 (Lilly Pike) is closed between mile points 4.5 and 5.2 (between Love Lane, just past J T Johnson Road) due to high water.
- KY 1169 (Normandy Road) is closed between mile points 8.5 and 8.9 (between Yates Road and Yoder Tipton Road) due to high water.
- KY 2885 (Bowman Lane/West River Road) is closed between mile points 2.4 and 2.8 (near Netherton Lane) and between mile points 4.4 and 6.9 (near Bowman Road/West River Road) due to high water.
HENRY COUNTY
- KY 561 (Gest Road) is closed between mile points 8.0 and 8.5 due to high water.
- KY 202 (Drennon Road) is closed from mile point 6.8 to mile point 10.281 due to high water.
- KY 389 (Harpers Ferry Road/River Road) is closed between mile points 4.4 and 7.9 (near Carter Road to Bethlehem Road) and from mile marker 8 to mile marker 21 (near Gullion Branch Road).
- KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) is closed between mile points 6.6 and 6.9 (near Quickert Lane to Ky 202/Drennon Road).
TRIMBLE COUNTY
- - NEW – KY 36 is closed between mile points 0.1 and 0.3 due to high water.
- - NEW – KY 1838 is closed between mile points 0.3 and 4.675 due to high water.