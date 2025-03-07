PRESS RELEASE

March 7, 2025

Louisville , KY — VA has a new login for My HealtheVet users.

VA retired the My HealtheVet user ID and password on March 4. To sign in to the My HealtheVet health portal, VA.gov, or the VA Health and Benefits mobile app, use your Login.gov or ID.me account. You can create one of these accounts now if you don't already have one. DS Logon for VA sign-in will be retired on September 30.

For more information about how to register for a new login or to learn more about My HealtheVet please visit our website at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home