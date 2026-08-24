Robley Rex VA Medical Center to host Community Mental Health Summit in Louisville
PRESS RELEASE
August 20, 2026
Louisville, KY - Robley Rex VA Medical Center will host its annual Community Mental Health Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Burhans Hall, University of Louisville Shelby Campus.
Robley Rex VA Medical Center to host Community Mental Health Summit in Louisville
WHAT: Robley Rex VA Medical Center will host its annual Community Mental Health Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Burhans Hall, University of Louisville Shelby Campus. The summit will bring together local organizations to foster partnerships dedicated to providing whole-person, stigma-free mental health care for Veterans and their caregivers. The event will honor Veterans’ service and focus on innovative approaches and collaborative relationships to address their evolving mental health needs.
WHO: The event is open to community partners, Veterans and caregivers. Please click this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/2e6e397n
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28
WHERE: UofL Burhans Hall, Shelby Campus
440 N. Whittington Parkway
Louisville, KY 40222
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media planning to attend are asked to RSVP at vhaloupublicaffairs@med.va.gov or call
Media contacts
Mark Childress, Veterans Outreach Specialist
Phone: