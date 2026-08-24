PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2026

Louisville, KY - Robley Rex VA Medical Center will host its annual Community Mental Health Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Burhans Hall, University of Louisville Shelby Campus.

Robley Rex VA Medical Center to host Community Mental Health Summit in Louisville

WHAT: Robley Rex VA Medical Center will host its annual Community Mental Health Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Burhans Hall, University of Louisville Shelby Campus. The summit will bring together local organizations to foster partnerships dedicated to providing whole-person, stigma-free mental health care for Veterans and their caregivers. The event will honor Veterans’ service and focus on innovative approaches and collaborative relationships to address their evolving mental health needs.

WHO: The event is open to community partners, Veterans and caregivers. Please click this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/2e6e397n

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28

WHERE: UofL Burhans Hall, Shelby Campus

440 N. Whittington Parkway

Louisville, KY 40222

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media planning to attend are asked to RSVP at vhaloupublicaffairs@med.va.gov or call .