Robley Rex VAMC upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2026

Louisville, KY - Robley Rex VAMC today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

 

 Robley Rex VAMC improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

  • Install Emergency Power for CT
  • Repair Elevator Power Back Controller
  • Repair Building 1 Water Tank Valves 

  • 3N Repair Water Damage from Flood 

     

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Robley Rex VAMC to achieve that goal,” said Robley Rex VAMC, Executive Director, Mr. Larry D. Roberts. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

 

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

 

For more information, contact Acting PAO, Mark Childress at VHALOUPUBLICAFFAIRS@med.va.gov

