The Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Louisville Regional Office, and the National Cemetery Administration hosts Freedom 250th Event

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2026

Louisville, KY - Celebrating 250 years of Veterans’ courage and sacrifice

WHAT:

As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, The Robley Rex VA Medical Center will host the Freedom 250th Celebration Event, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries. The event will have games, live DJ, free food, door prizes, and every veteran attending will receive a Freedom 250 lapel pin until they run out! The public and media are invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the traditions that connect America’s past to its future.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 27, 2026,

9:00am – 12:00pm

WHERE:

Robley Rex VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY, 40206 (West Entrance)

WHO:

Robley Rex VAMC, Louisville Regional Office, and The National Cemetery Administration

WHY:

This event marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the Veterans who have defended our freedoms and carried our nation forward. It’s a moment to thank them, share their stories, and recommit to the ideals they’ve safeguarded across 250 years. Services Attending: VBA (Veterans Benefit Admin.), NCA (National Cemetery Admin.), KDVA (Ky Dept of Veterans Affairs), VHA Services - Eligibility/Enrollment, Women’s Veteran Program, Community Care, Caregiver Support, Homeless Veterans Program, Voluntary Services, Suicide Prevention, Vocational Rehab, My HealtheVet/Telehealth, M2VA, Vet Center, Tobacco Use Treatment/ Veterans Care Coordinator, Lung Cancer Screening Program, IPVAP, Veterans Research, and Whole Health.