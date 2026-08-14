VA signs lease for new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in LaGrange, KY, to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

August 14, 2026

Louisville, KY - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in LaGrange, KY, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by the winter of 2027, and the first patient should be seen by spring 2028.

The clinic will provide approximately 21,240 rentable square feet and will support expanded outpatient healthcare services for Veterans residing in Oldham County and surrounding communities.

The new health care facility will provide Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services to Veterans in the LaGrange area.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans,” said Phillip Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “This new leased facility will significantly enhance access, expand capacity, and ensure Veterans receive the high-quality care and services.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Mark Childress at VHALOUPUBLICAFFAIRS@med.va.gov