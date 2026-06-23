VA signs lease for new New Albany Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2026

Louisville, KY - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease to build a new Outpatient Clinic (OPC) in New Albany, Indiana, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide nearly 96,000 Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed. The facility is expected to complete construction in fall 2028, with first patient use planned for spring 2029.

The replacement lease for the New Albany, Indiana Outpatient Clinic (OPC) is planned to be 41,052 Net Usable Square Feet (NUSF) and located in New Albany, IN, with 300 parking spaces, supporting the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

The replacement lease will expand the current Primary Care and Mental Health space, improving operational efficiencies and the Veteran experience. The newly leased right-sized, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient health care facility will provide Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services, enhancing operational efficiency and Veteran experience. This enhancement aims to improve operational efficiency and overall Veteran experience.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it, and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Mark Childress at VHALOUPUBLICAFFAIRS@med.va.gov.