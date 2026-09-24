Women Veterans invited to annual appreciation event at VA medical center

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2026

Louisville, KY - The Robley Rex VA Medical Center (RRVAMC) invites women Veterans to the 16th Annual Women Veterans Open House, an appreciation and outreach event celebrating the service and contributions of women Veterans in our community.

WHO: Women Veterans (enrolled and unenrolled with VA)

WHEN: The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Robley Rex VA Medical Center, West Entrance, 800 Zorn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Both enrolled and unenrolled women Veterans are welcome. The open house will feature food, drinks, giveaways, resource tables, music and dancing. Women Veterans Program Manager will share updates to Women’s Services and the new hospital. Additional guest speakers will share information about geriatric services including living wills, advanced care planning, palliative care and home-based primary care.

MEDIA RSVP: For media coverage, contact Public Affairs at VHALOUPUBLICAFFAIRS@med.va.gov.