Compensation and Pension
C&P is a stand-alone service, working with local VARO to complete Face-to-Face, ACE and VVC medical, mental health exams, medical opinions, addendum requests, Environmental Registry exams and Toxic Exposure Screenings to expedite Veterans’ disability claims and service-related benefits including those presumptively related to environmental toxins.
Compensation and Pension offer services in several locations including Robley Rex VA Medical Center and our Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
To reach Compensation and Pension, please call
To file a claim for Compensation and Pension, please reach out to the VBA at