Lung Nodule Evaluation Team (LNET)
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death with over 159,000 estimated deaths in 2014. Kentucky has the highest per capita incidence of lung cancer and highest smoking rates in the US. Smoking accounts for over 85% of all lung cancers and veterans are a significant subset of the population that continues to smoke. These are concerning statistics and have driven the Louisville VA Medical Center to take a lead role in optimizing management of lung nodules and lung cancer.
Timely and accurate treatment of lung nodules is essential for several reasons. Patients suffer a significant emotional and psychological stress when they learn they have a lung nodule that may be cancer. Many times, nodules are just nodules and do not require formal biopsy. Rapid evaluation of lung nodules in a coordinated fashion will help to alleviate a psychological burden on the patient and minimize unnecessary testing.
A united team of physicians and healthcare providers have organized to make a rapid response team to manage, follow and treat new lung nodules and lung cancers.
LNET provides:
A universal source of specialists dedicated to diagnosing and managing lung nodules and cancer
Rapid evaluation strategies
Coordinated clinics
LNET Multidisciplinary Conference
REMEMBER:
The best way to prevent lung cancer is to STOP SMOKING. If you are still smoking, talk with your VA health care team and call 1-855-QUIT VET (1-
The Lung Nodule Evaluation Team (LNET)
- Thoracic Surgery
- Pulmonary Medicine
- Interventional Pulmonary
- Oncology
- Radiology
- Interventional Radiology
Nurse Navigators
Thoracic Surgery
- Dr. Matthew Black
- Dana Smith, APRN
Pulmonary Medicine
- Dr. Juan Guardiola, Chief
- Dr. Bogdan Moldoveanu
- Liz Burckardt, APRN
Interventional Pulmonary
Umair Gauhar, LNET Director
Oncology
- Dr. Dharamvir Jain
Radiology
- Dr. Rommel Dhadha
Interventional Radiology
- Dr. Bryan Glaenzer
Nurse Coordinator
Thomas Hagan, MSN, RN
Expedited Evaluation and Services
- CT scanning
- PET scans
- Pulmonary function testing
- Diagnostic bronchoscopy, Navigational bronchoscopy, Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)
- Biopsy
- Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS)
- Smoking cessation
LNET Conference
This group meets on a weekly basis (Lung Nodule Evaluation Team Conference) to review all new lung nodules/masses to ensure that each patient gets a true multidisciplinary evaluation. This in turn will lead to rapid diagnosis, optimal therapy and enhanced follow up.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a lung nodule?
Lung nodules are spots found on the lungs that range in size from 1/8 inch (3 mm) to larger than an inch (25 mm). Frequently, these are found by accident on an x-ray that you have had. Lung nodules are very common and can be found in up to 50% of people 50 years of age or older.
Why are you being followed by LNET?
You have recently had an x-ray or CAT Scan that showed a lung nodule. Now that we know it is there, the nodules will need to be followed over time to see if they grow or change. If they do change, we worry about an ongoing process like active infection, inflammation or growing tumor.
What happens after a lung nodule is identified?
You will be contacted by mail with instructions to schedule appropriate follow up. This may include further testing or office visits with a specialist.
I am a Veteran and get my care at the VA. Can I get a lung cancer screening?
If you are interested in finding out whether lung cancer screening is recommended for you, talk with you VA Primary Care team.
Additional Resources
- Understanding Lung Nodules - Lung Cancer Alliance
- Medline Plus
- NCCN Lung Cancer Screening
- Tobacco and Health