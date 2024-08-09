Lung Nodule Evaluation Team (LNET)

Timely and accurate treatment of lung nodules is essential for several reasons. Patients suffer a significant emotional and psychological stress when they learn they have a lung nodule that may be cancer. Many times, nodules are just nodules and do not require formal biopsy. Rapid evaluation of lung nodules in a coordinated fashion will help to alleviate a psychological burden on the patient and minimize unnecessary testing.

A united team of physicians and healthcare providers have organized to make a rapid response team to manage, follow and treat new lung nodules and lung cancers.

LNET provides:

A universal source of specialists dedicated to diagnosing and managing lung nodules and cancer

Rapid evaluation strategies

Coordinated clinics

LNET Multidisciplinary Conference

REMEMBER:

The best way to prevent lung cancer is to STOP SMOKING. If you are still smoking, talk with your VA health care team and call 1-855-QUIT VET (1- ). WE CAN HELP!