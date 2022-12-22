Support for Hospice Enrolled Veterans

About

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), moral injury and suicide ideation were identified areas of concern by hospice agencies nationally. This indicates a need for mental health treatment and providers with expertise to address these distressing symptoms in a Veteran’s final weeks of life. Connecting front line staff and Veterans to their VA mental health provider, through telehealth connection, can help bridge this potential gap in care.

Telemental health services enable Veterans to connect with their established VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device in their home or their nearest VA health facility. The VA is dedicated to providing Veterans the best healthcare anywhere and VA’s telehealth services are key in supporting this mission.

Telehealth bridges healthcare access and expertise across distances that otherwise separates some Veterans. Especially those living in rural areas or who have become homebound due to illness or injury.

Through real time interactive video visits, VA telehealth services is bringing care to the Veteran.

Eligibility

If a Veteran is already using VA medical services – We encourage them or their support person to ask their primary VA provider for assistance linking them to a VA mental health provider.

If a Veteran is NOT already using VA medical services – Apply for VA Healthcare

All Veterans who quality for VA healthcare are eligible to connect with their providers through telehealth.

Telemental Health FAQs

What if the established Veteran does not have their own device or internet service?

If an enrolled Veteran does not have internet access or a video capable device, the VA’s Digital Divide Consult can help (consults can be expedited for Veterans enrolled in hospice). Through the Digital Divide Consult, their VA provider can refer them to a VA social worker, who will help determine their eligibility for programs to help them get the internet service or technology needed for VA telehealth.

Need a Device?: VA can lend the Veteran an internet-connected device at no cost. VA devices may be configured in three different ways to best meet identified needs.

VA can lend the Veteran an internet-connected device at no cost. VA devices may be configured in three different ways to best meet identified needs. No Cost Data: AT&T, SafeLink by TracFone, T-Mobile, and Verizon help Veteran subscribers avoid data charges when using VA Video Connect on their networks to connect to their VA providers.

AT&T, SafeLink by TracFone, T-Mobile, and Verizon help Veteran subscribers avoid data charges when using VA Video Connect on their networks to connect to their VA providers. Subsidized Broadband: The Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program subsidizes the cost of home broadband and phone service. Many Veterans are eligible for Lifeline benefits, including Veterans with lower incomes and Veterans who participate in federal assistance programs.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program subsidizes the cost of home broadband and phone service. Many Veterans are eligible for Lifeline benefits, including Veterans with lower incomes and Veterans who participate in federal assistance programs. No Copays: Currently (as of October 7, 2022) there are no copays for telehealth services. This helps reduce another barrier to care for Veterans.

Do I need to know how to help set up the device?

No. The Connected Device Support Team (White Glove) conducts Veteran Orientation of the VA-loaned devices. A member from the team will contact the Veteran/supports to review the device's setup and conduct a VA Video Connect test call.

Technical Support of the devices and getting connected using VA Video Connect is provided by the Office of Connected Care or by the local VA telehealth team.

Additional Resources

There are additional VA mental health resources available online: