Town Hall Events
The Robley Rex VA Healthcare System will be touring the region each month in order to visit our Veterans and their families at public Town Hall events. Our goal is to provide updates on all things happening at the VA, provide opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators, and get feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve how we deliver healthcare. We look forward bringing staff from hospital leadership, caregiver support, eligibility, community care, women Veterans, and suicide prevention.
Schedule:
Sep. 20 - Elizabethtown 5:30 - 7 p.m.
American Legion Harding Post 11
1251 Ring Rd.
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Oct. 18 - Louisville 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Veterans Club
4218 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
Nov. 15 - Eminence 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Hope Center NABVETS
684 Elm St.
Eminence, KY 40019