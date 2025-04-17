Whole Health
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at Robley Rex VA Healthcare System
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Getting Started
The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you at the center of your Circle of Health .
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Whole Health Orientation Group. (Ask to be scheduled at any check in desk or online / telephone scheduling)
VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.
Self-Care
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
Spreading the Whole Health Message
A Look Inside Whole Health - See how the Whole Health System is moving VA from a focus on episodic care to more continuous engagement with the Veteran throughout his or her life.
Living Whole Health - Learn how VA is partnering with community and Veterans groups, nationally and locally, to raise awareness of Whole Health.
Adopting Whole Health - See how Veterans are partnering with VA providers on the Whole Health journey and taking, control of their care