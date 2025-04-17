The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you at the center of your Circle of Health .

Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Whole Health Orientation Group. (Ask to be scheduled at any check in desk or online / telephone scheduling)

VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.