Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the west

From Interstate-64 East, exit to I-71 North (Exit 6). Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn Right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.

From the east

From I-64 West, exit on I-265 North (Gene Synder Expressway). Continue on the Gene Synder Expressway and exit onto I-71 South. Continue on I-71 South to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn Left onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.

From the north (I-71)

Travel I-71 South to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn left onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.

From the north (Indiana)

From I-65 South, exit from the Kennedy Bridge onto I-71 North. Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.

From the south

From I-65 South, exit to I-71 North (Exit 137). Continue on I-71 North to Zorn Avenue (Exit 2). Turn right onto Zorn Avenue. Follow Zorn Avenue to the second stoplight, and then turn right into the main entrance.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Robley Rex VA Medical Center

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206-1433

Intersection:

Zorn Avenue and Bill Country Club Road

Coordinates:

38°16'14.26"N 85°41'50.35"W