Psychology Training Programs
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips.
APPIC Match Numbers
General Internship: 155811
Neuropsychology Internship: 155812
Applications Due
Internship: November 12
Postdoctoral Fellowships:
Clinical Neuropsychology Jan 3
Clinical Health Psychology Jan 4
Clinical Psychology Jan 4
Eligibility Requirements
Internship Training Programs
Psychology Internship Program (APA Accredited)
Sarah Ramsey, PhD
Acting Director of Training
901-523-8990 x5340
Postdoctoral Fellowship Training Programs
Clinical Psychology (APA Accredited)
Kim Fleming, PhD
Program Director
901-523-8990 x6401
Clinical Health Psychology (APA Accredited)
Jennifer Vandergriff, Psy.D., ABPP
Program Director
901-523-8990 x7693
Clinical Neuropsychology (APA Accredited)
Brad Roper, Ph.D., ABPP-CN
Program Director
901-523-8990 x5783
Contact
Sarah Ramsey, Ph.D.
Acting Dir of Training, Psych Training Programs
Memphis VA Medical Center
901-523-8990 Ext. 5340
Sarah.Ramsey@va.gov