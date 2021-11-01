 Skip to Content

Psychology Training Programs

After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips.

APPIC Match Numbers

General Internship: 155811

Neuropsychology Internship: 155812

Applications Due

Internship: November 12

Postdoctoral Fellowships:

Clinical Neuropsychology Jan 3

Clinical Health Psychology Jan 4

Clinical Psychology Jan 4

Eligibility Requirements

Read Requirements

Internship Training Programs

Psychology Internship Program (APA Accredited)

Sarah Ramsey, PhD
Acting Director of Training
901-523-8990 x5340

Psychology Internship - Memphis (PDF)

Postdoctoral Fellowship Training Programs

Clinical Psychology (APA Accredited)

Kim Fleming, PhD
Program Director
901-523-8990 x6401

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship - Clinical - Memphis (PDF)

Clinical Health Psychology (APA Accredited)

Jennifer Vandergriff, Psy.D., ABPP
Program Director
901-523-8990 x7693

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship - Clinical Health Psychology – Memphis  (PDF)

Clinical Neuropsychology (APA Accredited)

Brad Roper, Ph.D., ABPP-CN
Program Director
901-523-8990 x5783

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship - Clinical Neuropsychology - Memphis (PDF)

Contact

Sarah Ramsey, Ph.D.
Acting Dir of Training, Psych Training Programs
Memphis VA Medical Center
901-523-8990 Ext. 5340
Sarah.Ramsey@va.gov

