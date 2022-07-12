Advanced Medical Support Assistants serve as an initial point of contact for many areas throughout our medical centers. These include outpatient primary care and specialty clinics, Community Outpatient Clinics, Admissions and Eligibility. Duties include, but are not limited to, scheduling patient appointments and tracking, reviewing, and responding to electronic orders, consults, and other elements in the electronic medical record and medical systems to support Veterans’ care. We have several opportunities available for Advanced Medical Support Assistants.