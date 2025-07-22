Louisville VA Regional Benefit Office

Walk-Ins are accepted for some services, additional information for specific services is available within the facility services section of this website. To schedule an appointment with a Benefits Counselor please visit VERA and follow the onscreen instructions. Appointments are available Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).

Hourly fee parking is available underneath the Regional Office (Galt House Garage). Enter the parking area off 4th St and 3rd St, off Main Street next to the KFC Yum Center. Clearance Height: 6'8''

0-30 minutes $1.00

31-60 minutes $3.00

1-2 hours $6.00

2-3 hours $9.00

3-4 hours $12.00

4-6 hours $15.00

Daily Max $22.00

32 ADA Spaces Hourly fee garage parking underneath the KFC Yum Center located off 3rd St and Main St, and also between 2nd St and Washington St. One Arena Plaza Clearance Height: 7'0''

0-30 minutes $1.00

31-60 minutes $3.00

1-2 hours $6.00

2-3 hours $9.00

3-4 hours $12.00

4-6 hours $15.00

Daily Max $22.00

14 ADA Spaces There is also hourly fee street parking available (first come first serve) on Main Street and surrounding streets.

We are easily accessible via several bus routes. Plan your route and see schedules The nearest TARC bus stop to Waterfront Plaza is on Fourth Street, as it is a central location in the downtown area and serves various bus routes.