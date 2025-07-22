Louisville VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Walk-Ins are accepted for some services, additional information for specific services is available within the facility services section of this website.
To schedule an appointment with a Benefits Counselor please visit VERA and follow the onscreen instructions.
Appointments are available Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).
Hourly fee parking is available underneath the Regional Office (Galt House Garage). Enter the parking area off 4th St and 3rd St, off Main Street next to the KFC Yum Center.
- Clearance Height: 6'8''
- 0-30 minutes $1.00
- 31-60 minutes $3.00
- 1-2 hours $6.00
- 2-3 hours $9.00
- 3-4 hours $12.00
- 4-6 hours $15.00
- Daily Max $22.00
32 ADA Spaces
Hourly fee garage parking underneath the KFC Yum Center located off 3rd St and Main St, and also between 2nd St and Washington St.
One Arena Plaza
- Clearance Height: 7'0''
- 0-30 minutes $1.00
- 31-60 minutes $3.00
- 1-2 hours $6.00
- 2-3 hours $9.00
- 3-4 hours $12.00
- 4-6 hours $15.00
- Daily Max $22.00
14 ADA Spaces
There is also hourly fee street parking available (first come first serve) on Main Street and surrounding streets.
We are easily accessible via several bus routes.
Plan your route and see schedules
The nearest TARC bus stop to Waterfront Plaza is on Fourth Street, as it is a central location in the downtown area and serves various bus routes.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Social Security numbers
- Birth Certificates
- Marriage Certificates
- Death Certificates (if applicable)
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Robley Rex VHA Upcoming Town Halls with VBA Representatives Onsite
Town Hall/Southwest Regional Library
- 9725 Dixie Highway, Louisville KY, 40272
- July 24, 2025 (Thursday)
- 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Louisville Regional Office, Veteran Readiness and Employment
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
