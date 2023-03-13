Quarterly TRICARE Brief
Get your questions about TRICARE answered and prepare for the upcoming Open Season.
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 3:00 am – 4:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us for this regular TRICARE brief. Get your questions about TRICARE answered and prepare for the upcoming Open Season. This is a Zoom meeting put on by the provider - Humana.
Questions about the brief? Contact Lisa Murphy, Lisa.Murphy@va.gov.
For TRICARE information, call Humana Military at 800-444-5445 or visit: www.humanamilitary.com or www.tricare.mil
FUTURE 2023 DATES: Aug. 3 and Nov. 2
When sharing/presenting confidential information with meeting participants, the information should be limited to only the minimum amount of information needed for the assigned business tasks.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please note that this Zoom service allows audio and other information sent during the session to be recorded, which may be discoverable in a legal matter. You should inform all meeting attendees prior to recording if you intend to record the meeting.
Meeting ID: 978 4692 5936
Passcode: 303627
Join by Phone
One tap mobile: US: +13126266799,97846925936#,# or
Toll Free: 8887880099,97846925936#,#
Meeting ID: 978 4692 5936
International Numbers
Join by Video Room System
SIP: 97846925936.303627@zoomcrc.com
Passcode: 303627See more events