Breast Cancer Awareness Event

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Mammography Department/Women's Clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 1st floor

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

There will be a photo booth and a table that will provide education, giveaways to help raise awareness about early detection and to show support to those impacted. Event is open to all VA staff, Veterans, and families. All are encouraged to wear pink and have pictures taken at the photo booth.

