Lung Cancer Screening Event
November is Lung Cancer Screening Month. On Nov. 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lovell FHCC will host its Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair.
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Bldg. 133, 1st floor, Quarterdeck
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Attend the event for same-day cancer screenings, tobacco cessation information and support and Whole Health resources.
This event is open to all.