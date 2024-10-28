Skip to Content

TRICARE beneficiaries at Lovell FHCC will now use the MHS Genesis patient portal to manage their health care online.

For technical help, you can call 1-800-600-9332.

Learn more about the MHS Genesis patient portal.

Lung Cancer Screening Event

November is Lung Cancer Screening Month. On Nov. 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lovell FHCC will host its Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair.

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Bldg. 133, 1st floor, Quarterdeck

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Attend the event for same-day cancer screenings, tobacco cessation information and support and Whole Health resources.

This event is open to all.

